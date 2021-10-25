CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History for October 25th

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights of this day in history: Cuban missile crisis fuels Cold War clash at UN;...

ARTnews

Artists on the Climate Talks, Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Found, and More: Morning Links for November 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE TALKS BEGIN. World leaders are converging on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, and artists are participating in various ways. A text piece by Jenny Holzer that quotes activist Greta Thunberg will be projected in the city, the National reports; street murals made by children about climate change have gone up around the United Kingdom, BBC News relays; and the Scotsman has a roundup of climate-related local art shows. The visiting dignitaries dined at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday night, per Glasgow Live, and musician Brian Eno will host a panel next week about how artists can respond to...
Times-Herald

Today in History for October 19th

Highlights of this day in history: British surrender at Yorktown decides American Revolution; Stock market crash hits Wall Street in late 1980s; Napoleon's forces begin retreat from Moscow; Concorde makes first landing in New York. (Oct. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Times-Herald

Today in History for October 23rd

Highlights of this day in history: Suicide blast kills U.S. Marines and sailors in Lebanon; Students in Hungary spark Cold War revolt; President Richard Nixon agrees to turn over White House tapes; 'Tonight Show' host Johnny Carson born. (Oct. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Times-Herald

Today in History for October 27th

The Federalist Papers published in New York City; President Theodore Roosevelt is born; Egypian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin win Nobel Peace Prize; Boston Red Sox win their first World Series since 1918. (Oct. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
