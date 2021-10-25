CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

New Hope’s Haunted ‘Pomish Manor’ Scares Up Food Shelf Donations With Reverse Halloween

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While trick-or-treaters fill up their bags with candy in one week, a Twin Cities woman is hoping to fill up food shelves with her love of Halloween.

Liz Pomish runs the show at the Pomish Manor in New Hope. Her spooky outdoor home décor has drawn visitors for years, as spectators check out the display that goes up every October.

“I just think it’s fun. I love to decorate,” Pomish said. “I probably have hundreds [of decorations].”

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Pomish’s annual Halloween party, which she had hosted every year for three decades. She cancelled the party, and instead asked her usual guests to come by her house for outdoor Halloween fun, but with a cause this time.

“I thought, ‘What can we do so that we can get people to come by and still do something good for the community,’” Pomish said. “So we thought let’s do a food drive, you know, do a fundraiser, food drive at the same time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xmom_0cbViWHh00

(credit: CBS)

Dressed in a costume, she hands out a treat to every person that donates in the drive-by fundraiser. Last year, the Pomish Manor collected more than 470 pounds of nonperishable foods. She wants to beat that this year.

The cars kept coming Sunday night for night one of the fundraiser. Pomish says she still hopes to have her Halloween party again, but it will continue to collect for those in need. She told her family she’s already looking at new decorations for next year.

MORE: Anoka, ‘Halloween Capital Of The World,’ Set To Host 101st-Annual Festival

“They think I’m nuts, but that’s OK, they’re into it,” she said.

Pomish will host one more night of the drive-by food shelf fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pomish Manor is located at 3256 Ensign Avenue North in New Hope. All donations will go to Prism Food Shelf.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘Stick By Our Side’: Food Shelves Urge Communities To Donate Heading Into Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – High prices and low supply hurts everyone, individuals, families, and organizations serving those in need. “We are facing the same hardships that we were about a year ago as we head into the holiday season,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, a food bank in Brooklyn Park. Second Harvest Heartland stocks hundreds of food shelves in the Twin Cities area and beyond, stretching to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This holiday season is similar to 2020 and the pandemic is still taking its toll. “Food shelves are setting the need for canned beans, peanut butter, whole-grain pastas,” said O’Toole. “Those...
CBS Minnesota

Tis The Season? Twitter Poll Finds Majority Against Christmas Decorations In Early November

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Halloween over, another kind of holiday spirit is announcing its arrival. Christmas trees and lights may be coming soon to a home near you, but not everyone seems to be on board the festive sleigh just yet. A WCCO Twitter poll Monday asked if it’s too early to start decorating for Christmas — and more than 60% voted “yes.” At Mall of America, signs of the holiday are everywhere. Forty-four-foot-tall holiday trees are under construction in the mall’s rotunda. They’re expected to be completed by Friday. Several stores also have decorations in their window displays. “It’s a perfect time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

30 Years Later, Minnesota Still Awed By Epic Halloween Blizzard Of 1991

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year, and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. Blustery winds and plummeting temperatures on Halloween night made going house-to-house for trick-or-treaters or just about anywhere a challenge. And Halloween night was just the start. Former WCCO Meteorologist Paul Huttner remembers the around-the-clock updates on a blustery Nov. 1 morning. “It came fast and was a shock,” Huttner recalled. “We’re saying that’s going to be more than 20 inches of snow! That’s not really going to happen, right?” As the Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans Eager For Real Trick-Or-Treating After Halloween 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though the main event is still a few days away, Halloween celebrations have been kicking off all week. Many families are eager to get in on the fun after taking last year off. From elaborately-decorated homes to well-thought-out costumes, it feels like more people are in the Halloween spirit this year. A soggy afternoon couldn’t damper the little dance party happening at North Commons Park. What was supposed to be a “trunk-or-treat” event changed out of COVID concern, with parents instead parking their cars and walking up to get candy. Even with the extra caution and consistent rain drops, parent...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
City
New Hope, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A family that moved back to Minnesota this summer has waited months for their household goods and personal belongings as everything they own is stuck 1,300 miles away. Terry Xiong and Aninta Vang’s new home in New Brighton is furnished with empty walls and bare rooms. The couple has five children who eat on the floor because there’s no place to sit. In the kitchen, no refrigerator is seen and air beds are set up in each room. It’s a lifestyle the couple was not prepared for. In July, the family hired a moving company called Van...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ghost Hunters Invited To Inspect Haunted Minneapolis Building

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– Business owners inside an old office building in southwest Minneapolis are convinced the place is haunted. They are letting the public in this weekend for a closer look. The two-story building at 5516 Lyndale Ave. S. has stood for decades as the home of a car dealership and real estate company. “I kind of started to notice there was this odd kind of feeling,” Echo Bodine said. But in January, a consignment shop and The Center for Intuitive Living moved in. “He likes to go and touch people on the shoulder. I’ve had him play with my hair,” Bodine said. Bodine says the people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Food Is A Universal Language’: Chef Yia Vang Finds Home For Hmong Flavors In Minneapolis’ North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yia Vang is living his American dream in the Twin Cities. Earlier this month, the lauded chef, who was born in a Thai refugee camp, became a naturalized U.S. citizen. This week, he is opening his award-winning Union Hmong Kitchen in its new spot, Graze Provisions + Libations in Minneapolis’ popular North Loop neighborhood. The grand opening is slated for Friday. Vang, who grew up in Wisconsin, is sharing his story with Minnesotans one dish at a time. “I really want to be able to talk about my mom and dad, the sacrifices they made, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Benedictine Nuns Apologize For Native Boarding Schools In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benedictine nuns are apologizing for decades of trauma caused by Native boarding schools in Minnesota. Starting in the late 1800s, American Indian children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. (credit: Minnesota Historical Society) There were at least 16 such boarding schools in Minnesota, and they were run mostly by religious orders. The Benedictines operated schools on the White Earth and Red Lake reservations in northern Minnesota. The Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict issued an apology letter over the summer. It read:...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
CBS Minnesota

Target To Kick Off First Round Of Holiday Deals On Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target is giving consumers a reasons to shop on Halloween — and it’s not for costumes or candy. The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that it’ll start offering week-long Black Friday deals on Oct. 31. The sales will be labeled “Holiday Best” and the deals will be available in stores, online and through same-day delivery services. In the coming weeks, more deals will be added as the holidays approach. “We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Do Have It Handled’: Amazon’s Shakopee Fulfillment Center Preps For Holiday Shopping Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This holiday season could be one for the record books. Retail experts say Americans could buy up to $859 billion worth of gifts. That’s about 10% more than what was spent last year. But with worries about supply chain issues and work shortages, will your gifts arrive on time? WCCO went to Shakopee’s Amazon Fulfillment Center to see how it’s preparing for the surge. The center is as big as 14 football fields, and the machine is running 22 hours a day as the team preps for the e-commerce Super Bowl. Products from around the world make it here, are...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy