Storm Topples Trees, Drenches Highways in Contra Costa County

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — Sunday was a day — and a storm — to remember in the East Bay. It started with wind whipping through trees in Walnut Creek. Then the rain got serious. Travel on the highways became treacherous, keeping the CHP and tow trucks busy as they cleared one wreck after another.

“It’s really scary, people are not driving safe like they’re supposed to,” said San Pablo resident Penny Syharath.

Pleasant Hill police said flooding closed the following roads Sunday night: Patterson Boulevard from Oak Park to Monte Vista Court, Duffy Court at Skander Lane, Astrid Drive at Contra Costa Boulevard.

Officials also said to be cautious of other areas known to be prone to flooding, including Cleaveland Road, Buskirk Avenue at Hookston Court, Camelback residential areas, the Poets Corner neighborhood, and the Sherman Acres area.

The city’s sandbag stations have been completely depleted.

The rain may have been universally felt but how it affected people was more a matter of chance.

In El Sobrante, a massive tree was uprooted, knocking out power to an entire neighborhood. PG&E was called in to de-energize the downed power lines when the tree snapped a power pole like a matchstick. Under the tree were three vehicles, a minivan, pickup and SUV.

Barbara Herrera felt the concussion from next door.

“It was like, wow! I thought a plane crashed, it was that loud,” Herrera said.

She has troubles of her own. Her entire downstairs floor was flooded.

The rain continued, coming down in sheets. It seemed like a day to find cover and hunker down but, at the Gilman soccer field, the human spirit prevailed: a group of die-hard soccer players weren’t about to let an atmospheric river ruin their fun.

“Welcome to Gilman Soccer Fields! The ship’s leaking! We’re going to be alright, though,” said Adam Boisvert.

“When I was driving here on the freeway, I thought it was a little crazy but I had other crazies with me so I knew it was the right choice,” agreed Joanna Pulido.

The drought had us all praying for rain and, on Sunday, we got it. Berkeley resident Mike Steinman thought it was important to remember that.

“No one talks about earthquakes anymore, it’s all about fires and drought. So, if this is the solution to the drought and the fires, I’m all for it!”