3 Families Displaced By Northeast Minneapolis Triplex Fire

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire forced three Minneapolis families out of their homes Sunday.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to a triplex on the 600 block of Taylor Street Northeast just before 3 p.m.

The fire is said to have originated in the building’s center unit, where an adult and five young children resided.

(credit: CBS)

The two families in the neighboring units were also displaced due to smoke and water damage. In total, seven children — all but one under the age of 6 — four adults, five dogs and three cats were displaced. No one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

