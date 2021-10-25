CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry scores 28 points to help 76ers top Thunder, 115-103

By CLIFF BRUNT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3JyC_0cbViJ3U00
1 of 11

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Seth Curry’s start resembled some of his big brother’s hottest streaks.

The guard scored 23 of his 28 points in the first quarter in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Curry made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the opening period to help the 76ers take a 36-26 lead. After the quarter ended, a teammate waved a towel over him, perhaps concerned that he might burn up.

Curry’s older brother, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is known for such streaks. Seth said this run was a bit different than the crazy ones Steph goes on.

“I was getting good shots,” Seth Curry said. “It wasn’t like I was 18 dribbles, half-court, 40-footers. It wasn’t like I was like on a Steph-type streak. I was finding good shots.”

Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City fell to 0-3, but the Thunder might have won over some fans with their scrappy play down the stretch.

“We just competed tonight, especially in the fourth,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We did everything we could to get the game. Obviously, it wasn’t enough, but we were going to put our hard-hats on and try to go get it for sure.”

The Thunder hung tough after Curry’s fast start. A deep step-back 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander cut the 76ers’ lead to 59-51 at halftime. Philadelphia held an 87-78 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The 76ers had an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang all hit 3-pointers in an 88-second span to put the 76ers up 98-80.

Giddey hit two free throws, then he got a steal and made a 3-pointer to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 110-102 with just over a minute to play. Curry then hit a 3-pointer for his first points since the first quarter to keep the 76ers in control.

“They were on a big run,” Curry said. “It got kind of loud in there for a second. ... we needed to kind of stop the run. Once we broke the press, Tobias (Harris) found me in the corner and I just took my time, set my feet and shot it like any other shot. Just one of those that you step into with confidence, and it was a big shot to kind of close the game out.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid was a game-time decision with a right knee injury. Even minutes before tip-off, he had the knee iced. ... Center Andre Drummond sat out with a sprained right ankle. ... Seth Curry made six 3-pointers in the first quarter. He had only made more than six threes once in a game in his entire career.

Thunder: Fans stood until Oklahoma City scored. It took a while, but Derrick Favors scored the first regular-season points for the Thunder in front of fans since the 2019-20 season was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Former Thunder players Thabo Sefolosha and Nick Collison attended the game. Collison is the only Thunder player with his jersey in the rafters.

HALFCOURT SHOT

Connor O’Malley, a 21-year-old from Tulsa, hit a half-court shot during a break in the action to win $20,000 from MidFirst Bank. The Southwestern Christian University student’s shot hit the backboard, bounced up from the front inside part of the rim and hit the backboard again before rattling in.

QUOTABLE

76ers coach Doc Rivers on Embiid, who had three blocks: “He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play, but verbally on the floor. And he’s in great shape too. The blocks that he’s having … we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing Eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.”

UP NEXT

76ers: At New York on Tuesday night.

Thunder: Host Golden State on Tuesday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Sixers vs. Thunder analysis: Seth Curry sparks 115-103 win in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 76ers have had a split personality long before Doc Rivers took over as coach last season. At times, the Sixers make the extra pass while sharing the ball and finding the hot teammate. Then there are occasions when they resort to playing “hero ball.” On those nights, things get stagnant as certain individuals attempt to become a one-man scoring machines.
NBA
Yardbarker

Five Observations from the 76ers 115-103 Win over the Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night as the team managed to rebound nicely after their loss to the Nets. They controlled the majority of the contest and were able to win 115-103. The young Thunder hung around all game to push the Sixers but were never able to get close enough to threaten in the second half. The Sixers were led by Seth Curry (28 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts) and Joel Embiid (22 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts), while the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29 pts) led the scoring for the Thunder.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Thabo Sefolosha
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Nick Collison
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
warriorscentral.com

Curry wakes up in second half as Warriors top Thunder

Stephen Curry rebounded from a lackluster first half with three 3-pointers in a two-minute flurry early in the third period Saturday night, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 103-82 demolition of the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished with a game-high 20 points and Draymond Green chipped in with 14 as part of a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who beat the Thunder for the second time in five days.
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder’s miraculous 26-point comeback leads to 123-115 win over Lakers

In their fifth game, the Oklahoma City Thunder would match up with the Los Angeles Lakers. This was the second back-to-back game for the Thunder, and it showed in the first quarter. Oklahoma City allowed 41 points in the first quarter and was down 22 points heading into the second...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Seth Curry’s 23 Helps Short-Handed 76ers Over Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid’s absence on Monday night, scoring 23 points — including several key buckets late — to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Embiid, the team’s leading scorer and four-time All-Star, was out due...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
The Spun

Spurs Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran NBA Forward

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs will begin the 2021-22 season. The organization made one final roster move on Monday in preparation of the season. The Spurs announced just moments ago that they’ve waived veteran forward AL-Farouq Aminu. “The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Al...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

636K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy