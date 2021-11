England’s Matt Wallace carded an opening 65 to lie two shots off the lead after the first round of the ZOZO Championship in Japan.Wallace fired seven birdies and two bogeys at Narashino Country Club to end the day on five under par, with home favourite Hiroshi Iwata leading the way on seven under.Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann shared second place on six under, with Tommy Fleetwood part of a seven-way tie for sixth on three under.Leaderboard after Round 1 @ZOZOCHAMP:1. Hiroshi Iwata -7T2. @JoacoNiemann -6T2. Hideki Matsuyama4. @MattSJWallace -55. @Brendan_Steele -4T6. 7 tied -3— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR)...

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO