Kenosha County, WI

Riggs, Kenosha County K-9 shot in the head, goes home

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs went home...

The Associated Press

CDC panel debates: Should all school kids get COVID vaccine?

Should all school-age kids get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine? That’s the question before an influential government advisory panel Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of kid-size doses for children ages 5 to 11. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also must sign off before widespread vaccinations begin in that age group.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Man who allegedly assaulted flight attendant claims self-defense

A California man who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight on Wednesday claims he did so in self-defense. Brian Hsu of Irvine, Calif., was charged in the U.S.'s special aircraft jurisdiction with assault and interference with a flight crew, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Colorado said in a statement on Monday.
IRVINE, CA

