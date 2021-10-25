CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPRJH_0cbVgmFB00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after Evans caught a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says he’s not one for collecting a lot of mementos documenting his many accomplishments during an unsurpassed 22-year career. Becoming the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes is pretty special, though.

So after Mike Evans bolted to the stands and handed the ball to a fan after scoring the historic touchdown, the star receiver returned to the sideline to learn he needed to negotiate a speedy return.

“It’s really cool. I got it in the bag over there. Mike gave it away and said: ‘Man, I’m sorry.’ I said, that’s all right, I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get it back,” Brady said after the defending Super Bowl champion routed the Chicago Bears 38-3.

“I don’t actually keep too many things. In that circumstance I felt like that might be a good one to keep. He’s going to get something nice in return,” Brady added of the fan. “We’ll give him a helmet, a couple of jerseys or something. That was really cool of him to do that.”

The Bucs (6-1) won their fourth straight game for the best seven-game start in franchise history. They also avenged one of their five 2020 regular-season losses, with Brady completing 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs.

“I just think about all the guys that shared it with me,” the 44-year-old seven-time NFL champion said. “That’s the reality. There’s nothing about this sport that you do by yourself. It’s the ultimate team sport. It challenges you physically, mentally, emotionally every week every day at practice. … I’m just grateful to have amazing teammates, coaches.

“To be able to do this for as long as I have is a really incredible blessing in my life.”

The Tampa Bay defense did its job, too, limiting the offensively challenged Bears (3-4) to Cairo Santos’ second-quarter field goal and sacking rookie Justin Fields four times, forcing two fumbles. Dee Delaney had one of the Bucs’ three interceptions, a first-quarter pick that led to Brady’s 599th career TD pass.

“Times like this, times when you get beat, blown out, you’ve got two choices,” said Fields. The Bears are the only team averaging more yards per game rushing than passing this season. “You can either say, that’s it, I’m going to stop working, I’m going to stop playing, or you can go the other route and say I’m going to keep working. I know me, myself, no matter how many picks I throw, no matter how many Ls we take, I’m going to keep going. That’s just the fact.”

With Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski sidelined by injuries, Evans had a big day with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs, including a 9-yarder that gave Brady No. 600 with 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Evans also had scoring receptions of 2 and 8 yards as the Bucs built the lead to 35-3 at halftime. Chris Godwin had eight catches for 111 yards and a 5-yard reception set up by Delaney’s interception. Rookie Jaelon Darden’s 43-yard punt return led to Leonard Fournette’s early 2-yard TD run.

Fields, meanwhile, fell to 2-3 as a starter. The first-round draft pick finished 22 of 32 for 184 yards and three interceptions. He also lost two fumbles and has now been sacked a league-leading 22 times.

Chicago’s turnovers contributed to the Bucs scoring four of their five touchdowns on drives that started inside Bears territory.

“When Tom Brady and that offense start inside the 40 whatever it was, four or five or six times, that’s a lot,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It’s advantage them, and they’re going to make you pay for it.”

Brady improved to 7-1 against Chicago, the lone setback a 20-19 loss in a game last October best remembered for ending with the seven-time Super Bowl champion losing track of downs with Tampa Bay trying to move into position to attempt a field goal.

The Bucs didn’t leave anything to chance this time.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., back in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, sacked Fields on the second play of the game, forcing a fumble Chicago recovered. The Bears weren’t as fortunate when Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul got to the rookie, creating a pair of first-half turnovers that added to the young quarterback’s frustration.

Brady played into the fourth quarter, leaving after turning Fields’ third interception into a field goal that put the Bucs up 38-3. Backup Blaine Gabbert finished.

In addition to boosting his regular-season career TD pass total to 602, Brady has now thrown at least 20 TD passes in a season a record 19 times. He’s followed on the list by Drew Brees (17), Peyton Manning (16), Philip Rivers (15) and Brett Favre (15), who are all retired.

Rookie Khalil Herbert rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries for the Bears.

No sacks

The Bears entered Sunday tied for first in the NFL with 21 sacks. The Khalil Mack-led pass rush was one of the keys to beating the Bucs last year at Soldier Field. However, Chicago didn’t get to Brady at all. Tampa Bay has allowed nine sacks through seven games.

Injuries

The Bears didn’t announce any during the game, but played the fourth quarter without DE Bilal Nichols, ejected for throwing a punch late in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers played without Brown (ankle), Gronkowski (ribs), LB Lavonte David (ankle) and CB Richard Sherman (hamstring).

Bears: host San Francisco next Sunday.

Buccaneers: visit New Orleans next Sunday, beginning a stretch of four of five games on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Saints Fans Are Furious With Buccaneers Player’s Celebration

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bears#Concussion#American Football#Bucs#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady says he gave Buccaneers fan a Bitcoin to repay him for giving up ball from 600th career TD pass

Byron Kennedy is now something of a local legend in Tampa after this weekend, getting and then giving back the ball from Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass. The Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to give Kennedy, 29, a package including season tickets and autographed memorabilia in exchange for the ball he originally got from a celebratory Mike Evans. But Brady insisted on "Monday Night Football" with Peyton and Eli Manning that he's chipping in by gifting Kennedy a Bitcoin.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
CBS Boston

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady’s Comment On Defensive Players Was ‘Ignorant’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings. The quarterback made a lighthearted comment — mostly in jest — about defensive players not being smart enough to play on offense. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes, you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player,'” Brady said. “So, you know, defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, you know? Just get...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy