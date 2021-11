Back 4 Blood has been out for a little while now, and, if you haven’t realised already, it’s pretty good practice to vary the types of weaponry your team uses to ensure everyone has enough ammo to get them through each and every level. Shotgun players are usually the ones who like to get up, close, and personal, so if you’re looking for something that packs a punch, this Back 4 Blood shotgun build is for you.

