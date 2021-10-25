CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Firefighters sharpen skills with vehicle extraction training in Owensboro

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1Mmn_0cbVfTST00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The main campus of Owensboro Community and Technical College was full of junk yard cars — but not for a demolition derby. More than 200 firefighters registered for the Green River Firefighters Association Fall School.

“We’ve got a variety of classes going on,” said John Gentry, District Training Coordinator. “Our class specifically is auto extrication, and it’s from beginning to more advanced and heavy auto extrication.”

This specific group of firefighters took a sixteen hour course — better learning how to remove victims from wrecked vehicles.

“We had cars that were bonded together that we had to do, we had cars on their roofs, cars on their sides,” added Gentry.

Throughout the weekend the tasks started out more basic, like removing car doors, and got progressively more difficult.

“Our last evolution was actually a school bus where we had a vehicle run up underneath of it, so we had to lift the school bus and get the victim out by extricating the victim inside the car that was underneath of it. And all the while, as you’re lifting you always have to capture and maintain your progress as kind of a redundancy. So you can’t have any failure,” said Gentry.

Firefighters from all over western kentucky joined the class. Gentry said that some have been on the department as little as one year and other long time members have been on departments more than twenty years.

Brian Pharris, a firefighter at the Caneyville Fire Station, took part in the training. After 21 years of in the industry, he said “being on the fire service, you learn something every day with all the new vehicles and stuff.”

A local wrecker service brought in several types of vehicles for the firefighters to practice on. They even had to work on removing a five thousand pound slab of concrete from a car.

“We had several hands on deck on it…Yeah, it was a little challenging, but with everybody working together, we succeeded to get the patient out,” added Pharris.

He said he’s glad to be back with fellow firefighters in person after the pandemic halted some of their courses. “Most of it’s online training, but it was actually good to get out and do hands on training. You can learn sitting in a classroom, but you actually learn it doing the hands on training.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating after home shot several times

OWENSBORO, Ky – Owensboro Police say a home was struck by gunfire several times on Monday. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue. Officers located an occupied residence that was struck multiple times by gunfire. The five occupants of the residence were unharmed. Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Veteran jockey Miguel Mena, 34, dies in pedestrian accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has announced that jockey Miguel Mena, who won nearly 2,100 thoroughbred races in North America and earned $72.4 million in prize money, has died following a pedestrian accident. He was 34. The track announced in a release that Mena was killed Sunday night on westbound Interstate 64 in east […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Three people injured in Warrick County wreck

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck near State Road 662 and State Road 66 near the Newburgh Overlook. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said three people total were injured Sunday evening. According to a release, Timothy Williams of Santa Claus was driving west on State […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Owensboro, KY
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Diamond at Stringtown to be closed temporarily

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On Monday, CenterPoint Energy will have periodic street closures on Diamond Avenue at Stringtown Road to remove overhead electric lines. Starting at 9 a.m., traffic will be shut down for all lanes on Diamond Avenue for approximately 10 minutes at a time. Work should be completed by 10:30 am.
TRAFFIC
WEHT/WTVW

Bloomington Police searching for trick-or-treater who lost bucket with nearly 400 grams of cannabis inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a trick-or-treater who lost some “high” value goods over the holiday weekend. A Facebook post from the department Monday told the tale of someone who lost a bucket full of marijuana. Police confiscated the bucket containing 383 grams of the green treat in a southwest neighborhood […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Firefighters#Roofs#Western Kentucky
WEHT/WTVW

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville changes visitation policy

MADISONVILLE, Ky – Effective Monday, November 1, the visitation policy at Baptist Health Deaconess has been revised to allow additional visitation in some areas. Visitation hours have also been extended to 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days per week. Visitors will enter through the emergency department after 6 p.m. when other entrances close for […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

POSTPONED: Road work on US 60 near the Spottsville bridge

HENDERSON, Ky –  Work on a cross drain replace on US 60 in Henderson has been delayed until next Monday, November 8. U.S. 60 will be closed east of the Spottsville bridge near Chase Road. It will remain closed through November 12. All traffic will be detoured via KY 811. Drivers can take KY 811 […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Holcomb extends COVID-19 orders but change is contemplated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended COVID-19 executive orders through November but suggested they might be scaled back by December. Holcomb added a provision that says the health commissioner can authorize vaccinations in children under 11 when the federal government expands eligibility to younger kids. The orders further extend an easing of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested after hit-and-run seriously injures person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrest a man accused of seriously injuring a person in a hit-and-run accident. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ohio Street early Saturday morning. Police say they found a man unconscious with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital. A witness gave police a description […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy