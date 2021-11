There’s not much more to say right now about the state of the Chicago Blackhawks. They are officially rudderless, with a 0-5-1 record to start the 2021-22 campaign. Nobody seems to have any answers except to just keep plugging away. That’s not going to cut it much longer. Last week, I tried to put a positive spin on the Blackhawks’ first three losses. After three more losses this week, that’s even harder to do. Who are these Blackhawks, and how did it get this bad?! Let’s dive into yet another week of woes.

