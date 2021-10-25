UPDATE: Three injured in Mill Street shooting

UPDATE (10:04 a.m. 10/25/2021) — Mobile police say three people were hurt in a shooting on Mill Street Sunday evening.

According to police, three unknown suspects shot the victims, a vacant car parked at the home was also hit by the gunfire.

Police say two female victims and a male victim were shot at a home on Mill Street. One of the female victims is being treated for life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to the hospital, the other two are expected to be ok.

FULL RELEASE FROM MOBILE POLICE:

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police officers responded to the 2700 block of Mill Street in reference to a report of three-shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered two female victims and one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Through the course of the investigation, the detective discovered three unknown subjects shot the victims, and an unoccupied vehicle parked at the residence was struck by gunfire. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. One of the female victims was shot in the abdomen and is being treated for a life-threatening injury. The male victim suffered a grazing wound on his arm and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Additionally, the female victim sustained a minor gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

