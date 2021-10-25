CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tatum scores 31, Celtics get first win, 107-97 over Houston

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3JUq_0cbVeH9C00
CELTICS ROCKETS BASKETBALL Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate, left, attempts to knock the ball away from Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

HOUSTON — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets..Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting.

Al Horford finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder, who started for the injured Jaylen Brown, finished with 18 points and Grant Williams added 18 points off the bench.

Boston shot 44% from the field and hit 15 of 47 on 3-pointers.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayson Tatum Speaks Out After Celtics Get Blown Out By Raptors

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were not as good as they should have been last year. There were many around the league who felt like this team could have gone far, but in the end, they were a first-round exit. Since that time, the Celtics have been trying to retool around the likes of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Heading into this season, there was this hope that they would be able to find renewed success, although so far, it's been more of the same disappointment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Al Horford
CelticsBlog

Celtics get Ime Udoka his first win, beating the Rockets 107-97

The Boston Celtics haven’t solved all of their problems, but they solved enough to get the 107-97 win tonight over the Houston Rockets behind Jayson Tatum’s offensive and defensive master class as he put up 31 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. For the Rockets, rookie Jalen Green backpacked his team in just his third pro game to reach 30 points.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 key takeaways from win against Houston Rockets

The Cs started slow but managed to turn it around during the second half as they cruised to a double-digit victory. Sunday night’s performance was far from perfect, but it was a significant improvement from the poor showing against the Toronto Raptors two nights prior. The biggest difference was Boston’s...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Jalen Green sets Rockets rookie record, Houston still loses to Celtics 107-97

Jalen Green had his best game with the Houston Rockets, going for 30 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks, and he set a new Rockets rookie record with 8 made threes in a game. Overall, he shot 11-18 from the field and 8-10 from deep. The previous Rockets record was held by Cuttino Mobley and Michael Dickerson with 7, both in 1999.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Cox Media Group
985thesportshub.com

Celtics muscle past Rockets for first win, 107-97

Not exactly. But Jayson Tatum (31 points) and the Boston Celtics fought off an early challenge from a young Houston Rockets team to grab their first win of the 2021-22 season – the first of Ime Udoka’s head coaching career – 107-97 on the road in Texas Sunday night. Brown...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: C’s late push falls short as Wizards win 116-107

Dennis Schroder‘s three with two minutes remaining cut the Wizards’ lead over the Boston Celtics to just three but, unfortunately, the magic was left in Charlotte, as the Cs could not make it back to back come from behind wins, falling in the end by a final score of 116-107.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Tatum and Brown combine for 71 points as Celtics hand Hornets their first loss

The Celtics came to play tonight and their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston to an ovetime win over the Hornets 140-129. Jayson Tatum finished the night with 41 points while Jaylen Brown added 30 of his own. Dennis Schroder continued to impress in the starting line-up, ending...
NBA
NBA

Recap: Harrell's 25 points lead Wizards to 116-107 win over Celtics

WIZARDS: Montrezl Harrell (25), Spencer Dinwiddie (22), Bradley Beal (17) CELTICS: Jayson Tatum (23), Dennis Schroder (22), Al Horford (16) The Wizards won 116-107 over the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Montrezl Harrell scored a game-high 25 points off the bench to go along with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Bradley Beal struggled from the field, but made up for it with an all-around performance that included 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. The win was the Wizards’ first game of a back-to-back with a home matchup against the Hawks scheduled for Thursday night.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

‘We keep the fight’: With the Chicago Bulls down by 19, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu lead a huge 4th-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114

You can’t tell by looking at the box score that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is playing in pain. Coming off a strong 26-point performance against the Utah Jazz, LaVine hasn’t shown any visible signs of distress since suffering torn ligaments in his left thumb one week ago. But LaVine can feel the difference, even if it’s not noticeable to the naked eye. “I can’t shoot the same,” he said ...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy