Australia's cabinet set to meet on deal for net zero emissions target - sources

By Colin Packham
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
CANBERRA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's cabinet is expected to formally adopt a target for net zero emissions by 2050 when it meets later on Monday to review an deal reached between parties in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition government, official sources told Reuters.

A junior partner in Australia's coalition government on Sunday said it would support a target of net zero emissions by 2050, a policy that Morrison will take to the U.N. COP26 climate summit next weekend. L8N2RK04T

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce said the terms of the agreement would not be disclosed publicly until the cabinet has had a chance to review the proposed deal.

The cabinet is set to meet late on Monday, two sources familiar with the cabinet's schedule told Reuters. Barring any unexpected delay, the government would then formally adopt the climate target, they said.

The deal is not universally popular within the coalition, and Joyce has been reported by media as telling his party that he opposes the net zero target.

Australia's coalition has been divided over the issue of tackling climate change, and the government has said harder targets would damage the country's A$2 trillion economy.

But Morrison is under intense pressure at home and aboard. He faces an election by May 2022, and a poll published earlier this month showed a record number of Australians are worried by climate change.

Morrison already faces an uphill task to secure re-election, with a poll on Monday showing support for his government at its lowest in three years.

AFP

Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

France on Tuesday accused Australia of using "very inelegant methods" after a text message sent by President Emmanuel Macron to Australian leader Scott Morrison was leaked in an apparent bid to imply that he knew about the collapse of a major submarine deal earlier than he maintains. Media in Australia and Europe reported on the SMS which the French leader sent to Morrison two days before Australia announced that it had torn up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines. France, which reacted furiously to the cancellation, has always said it had been blindsided by the announcement, and Macron added to the furore at the weekend by accusing of Morrison of lying to him. But the revelation of the text message Tuesday can be seen as suggesting Macron was less surprised by the cancellation than he has admitted.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
AFP

Macron says Australian PM lied to him over subs spat

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said Australia's prime minister outright lied to him over a cancelled submarine deal, deepening an already fraught diplomatic crisis. "I don't think. I know," Macron said when asked by Australian media if Scott Morrison was untruthful in their private dealings. Both leaders are attending the G20 in Rome and a major UN-backed climate summit in Glasgow, but the weeks-long spat continues to trail them. In September, Australia's leader without warning tore up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.
POLITICS
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Barnaby Joyce
TheConversationAU

G20 leaders talk up climate action but avoid real commitments, casting a shadow over crucial Glasgow talks

The G20 summit in Rome concluded over the weekend with a disappointing outcome for Earth’s climate. Leaders of the world’s wealthiest countries, including Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, failed to reach a commitment to phase out fossil fuels. And the meeting’s final communique did not include a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. G20 leaders made significant strides to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on global vaccine targets. They also struck an agreement that will mean profits of large multinational companies pay more tax. But breakthrough leadership on climate change was missing. This outcome does not bode well for the...
INDIA
The Independent

India won’t hit net-zero emissions until 2070, Modi tells Cop26

India has set out a net-zero emissions target for 2070, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi has told the UN’s Cop26 climate summit.The 2070 deadline is ten years later than China’s 2060 goal, and 20 years behind the 2050 date the IPCC has said the world must hit to keep global average temperatures from soaring 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era.Announcing the pledge, along with a commitment to increase India’s renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix by 50 per cent by 2030, Mr Modi said India was already making considerable effort to stick to the...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Will national cabinet survive the COVID 'opening up'?

For a brief moment in 2020, it appeared the COVID pandemic might be the catalyst for a new era in Australian federal relations. The national cabinet, comprising the prime minister and state and territory leaders, was established in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. Following the first meeting, Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the forum’s “very strong spirit of unity and co-operation”. Soon after, in May 2020, the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) was abolished. The national cabinet took its place as the nation’s peak intergovernmental forum. Read more: ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Economy#U N#National Party#Australians
AFP

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities. 
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Australia’s distinctly hands-off net-zero plan bets technology—not fossil fuel regulation—will offset emissions

Subscribe to Green, Inc. for a weekly brief on the revolutions in energy, technology, and sustainability, delivered free to your inbox. Australia, long a laggard on climate change, finally joined the world’s leading economies in committing to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 on Tuesday ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate summit that starts on Sunday in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
Australia
Reuters

Canada will at some point boost target for carbon emissions cuts -Trudeau

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government, whose goal of cutting carbon emissions is running into opposition from the country's powerful energy industry, plans to aim for still deeper reductions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau has already committed Canada to reducing emissions by between 40% and 45%...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

