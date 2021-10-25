CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

By Yew Lun Tian
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWRi7_0cbVdPzz00
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally.

The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbour might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order", state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism," Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

Xi urged all countries to promote the values of peace, development, justice, democracy, freedom, making use of a phrase the "common values of all mankind" that he coined and first mentioned in a July speech for the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

In 1971, the United Nations voted to recognise the People's Republic of China as the sole representative of China, expelling Taiwan, which had held the U.N. seat in the name of the Republic of China, its official title.

Taiwan's foreign ministry reiterated a call for the United Nations to allow its "meaningful participation", adding that the island had never been part of the People's Republic and its government had no right to represent the island's people.

The ministry called on the United Nations "not to repeatedly succumb to the political pressure of the Chinese government" and exclude Taiwan, it added.

Apart from tension with Taiwan, China has been more assertive in staking its claims to disputed territory on its Himalayan border with India, and to tracts of the South China Sea disputed with some Southeast Asian nations, and over some islands in the East China Sea disputed with Japan.

Xi said reforms on global governance are needed, and that international rules should be decided by all 193 members of the United Nations, instead of by "certain countries or country groupings", making a veiled criticism of the United States for exerting a dominant influence over international institutions.

He also said all countries should always abide by international rules, and not only when the rules suit them.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
Reuters

China, Russia revive push to lift U.N. sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China and Russia are pushing the U.N. Security Council to ease sanctions on North Korea by reviving a 2019 attempt to remove a ban on Pyongyang’s exports of statues, seafood and textiles and expanding it to include lifting a refined petroleum imports cap. In a reworked...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

US alarmed by ‘stunning’ pace of Chinese military advances

After months of simmering tensions, US defence officials say they now foresee trouble with China on multiple fronts, including Beijing’s rapid military expansion as well as its threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon has been surprised and alarmed by the pace of China’s technological modernisation in several spheres, including its nuclear programme, cyber technology, missile capabilities and space programme.The rapid developments have forced the Biden administration to attempt to reorient its policies to avoid a shift in the global balance of power.“The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” said General John Hyten, the No 2-ranking US military officer, who...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

Could the U.S. Lose a War With China Over Taiwan?

The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

China Urges US To Keep Promises On Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China Sea#Protectionism#State News#Xinhua#Chinese Communist Party#U N#The United Nations
US News and World Report

Taiwan Scrambles Jets as Chinese Air Force Enters Air Defence Zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
The Associated Press

Blinken raised concerns about Taiwan with China

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world’s two largest economies doesn’t veer into open conflicts. Senior State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks www.reuters.com/business/cop in Scotland and had to send a written response instead. Xi, who is not attending the United Nations meeting in person,...
CHINA
Reuters

China's Xi to cement authority, legacy in Communist Party resolution

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to push through an historical resolution at a key Communist Party gathering next week, cementing his authority and legacy and strengthening his case for a precedent-breaking third term starting next year. A resolution on the "important achievements and historical...
CHINA
omahanews.net

Xi stresses advancing pragmatic cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed adhering to being action-oriented and advancing pragmatic cooperation when he addressed the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link. Calling for more input into development and attention to developing countries' needs, Xi urged enhanced cooperation in key areas...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, according to a transcript of his remarks published by the official Xinhua news agency. Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy