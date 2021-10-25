Suspect named in Sunday's Mt. Healthy homicide

A murder warrant has been filed for Shavontez Layson in the shooting death of Quenton Dews on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Mt. Healthy Police Department, officers found Dews, age 51, inside his home on Evencrest Drive suffering from gunshot wounds around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police began taking life-support measures until Mt. Healthy paramedics arrived. Dews was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Mt. Healthy police said Layson, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous. He's been seen driving a 2012 black Chrysler 200 sedan with an Ohio license plate HQF3261.

Photo provided Shavontez Layson, 21



The department is asking anyone who knows Layson's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, Mt. Healthy Police Detective Jones at 513-728-3183 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department at 513-825-1500.

Dews' family said he was a father who owned a construction business who was hiring those in need of work.

According to Monday's press release, officers attempted to secure the immediate area around the Dews home after the shooting, but were hampered by a large crowd that had formed. Mt. Healthy police said the crowd quickly became unmanageable and additional law enforcement agencies were called to help control the crowd.

"With the assistance of several jurisdictions, officers were able to regain control of the crime scene and requested assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Section," Mt. Healthy PD stated.

Provided by family

The homicide was Mt. Healthy's fourth in 2021, according to the police department's Facebook . The previous three homicides were closed by arrest, with the latest arrest Thursday, Oct. 21. The shooting was the fourth in Hamilton County in less than 24 hours . Cincinnati police responded to three separate shootings in Over-the-Rhine, Evanston and Oakley on Saturday night. Five people were hospitalized, all of whom are expected to be OK.

