CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

One sent to hospital after shooting in Wichita Falls

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZn6x_0cbVcZZm00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 4300 block of Edgehill Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said it started as two men arguing and got physical. They said that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun, shooting the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a dark SUV and knocked out a light pole.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

WATCH: Video shows moment Fort Worth SWAT team arrests Szeliga

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Video submitted to the newsroom shows the moments Fort Worth SWAT arrested Stanley Frank Szeliga. On Oct. 27, the Forth Worth Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at Szeliga’s apartment in Irving. Police said Szeliga refused to leave his apartment. SWAT members were able to enter and found him […]
FORT WORTH, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Pregnant woman kidnapped in Olney

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend in Olney. About 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, the Olney Police Department responded to a local business parking lot about a kidnapping. Police said the person on the phone with the victim said her daughter was being […]
OLNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect accused of killing pregnant Abilene mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’ sentenced to 50 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of three suspects has been sentenced for killing an Abilene woman during a brutal assault they say they committed because they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.” Courtney Whitley received a 50-year prison sentence Monday for an open plea she gave to a Murder charge in connection […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 33 new cases reported in Wichita County for Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday two death related to COVID-19. The patients, both aged in their 50’s, bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began March 2020 to 463. The Health District also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One dead in multiple vehicle wreck on US 281

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead in a multiple vehicle wreck on US 281 north of Scotland. Rescuers responded to a wreck around Shoshone park about 6:45 p.m. Soon after, first responders were called to transport injured parties. Archer County Sheriff’s deputies and Scotland Volunteer Fire Department units were controlling traffic on US […]
SCOTLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Kfdx#Wichita Falls Police#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Multiple units working wreck on US 281

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units are on scene at a wreck on U.S. Highway 281. The wreck happened north of Scotland. Our crew on scene saw two vehicles in what looked like a head on collision. No other information is available. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more info.
SCOTLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
883
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy