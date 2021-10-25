One sent to hospital after shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Wichita Falls Police responded to the 4300 block of Edgehill Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said it started as two men arguing and got physical. They said that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun, shooting the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a dark SUV and knocked out a light pole.

