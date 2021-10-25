‘Atmospheric river’ expected to bring up to an inch of rain in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The rain is coming for Kern. An “atmospheric river” has already poured 3 inches of rain over the last 24 hours in Sacramento.

You can expect the storm to arrive in Bakersfield early Monday morning, potentially impacting the morning commute. The storm could drop about a half inch to an inch of rain in Bakersfield.

If you’re on the road, reduce speeds and avoid driving through water pooling on the roadways.

