CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

A soggy Sunday, but more rain on the way this week

By Garrett Heyd
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTqud_0cbVZwiK00

Rainfall totals are up-to-date as of October 24th at 11:00 PM.

Saturday started off chilly, but sunny for most of the day, turned the first half of the weekend into a nice one! Sunday was quite literally a polar opposite of what we saw Saturday. Rain began to fall as early as 6 AM here in the Quad Cities metro area, and it really hasn’t stopped since.

Here is a look at rainfall totals across the area.
Burlington …………………. 2.08″
Iowa City ……………………. 2.31″
Dubuque ……………………. 0.59″
Davenport …………………. 1.27″
Washington ………………. 0.22″
Mount Pleasant ………… 0.98″
Fairfield ………………………. 1.36″
Moline ………………………… 1.42″
Galesburg ………………….. 1.88″
Sterling ………………………. 0.01″
Savannah …………………… 0.47″
Peoria …………………………. 3.92″

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mihNn_0cbVZwiK00
Radar estimates as of 9 PM


Radar estimated some areas receiving over 3-4 inches over the past 24 hours! With all of that water a flash flood watch and a flood watch will remain in effect for the Southern half of the QCA into early Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105WET_0cbVZwiK00

Our current forecast looks to see more rain through out the week. A brief dry period Monday through Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday. Not only then, but rain will likely continue well into the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyTsv_0cbVZwiK00

On top of what we’ve already received the upcoming week we could be seeing anywhere between 1.00″ to 2.00″ inches of rain on top of what we’ve already gotten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjErZ_0cbVZwiK00

With all that rain, it’s always a good idea to remember if you see flooded roadways or walk ways just turn around and don’t drown. You never know what the road conditions are underneath that water.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 Locker Room Playoff Rewind: Round One

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL! This weekend, both sides of the river got into postseason play. There were some close games, heartbreakers and records broken. See the top performances of the week above and scores and highlights below, from this week’s Local Four Locker Room. Iowa MAC Decorah 14, North Scott 10Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14Prairie 24, […]
SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 Locker Room Rewind: Week 9

All regular season QCA high school football came to an end this past week, while playoffs for A-2A began in Iowa. The season is over for some, but for others, it’s the beginning of they hope to be a deep playoff run. Either way, it was a great season for all the young men who […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

QCA high school football playoff matchups and schedule

Playoffs officially start this weekend on both sides of the river. Here’s a look at the matchups and start times: Iowa Class 1A West Branch (7-2) at Beckman Catholic (9-0), Friday at 7 p.m. (Second Round) Class 2A Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1), Friday at 7 p.m. (Second Round) Class 3A Assumption (6-3) at Solon […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Burlington, IA
Sports
City
Davenport, IA
City
Washington, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
City
Burlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qca
Local 4 WHBF

Swinging temps over the next week

As we begin our full transition into the fall season we are starting to notice this rather constant swing of temperatures ranging from 80s early on to highs in the 60s, then going back up again. This is primarily due to the average position of the jet stream. Without going into nitty gritty detail, think […]
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

The Quad City Storm ready for the season

The Quad City Storm officially starts their season on Friday October, 15th when they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts. Wednesday morning the Storm met with the media to talk about their season and the expectations for the team.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Tornado Watch for the QCA (October 11th, 2021)

A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties:Bureau CountyPutnam CountyCarroll CountyHenry County (IL)Whiteside CountyLee CountyStark CountyKnox County This will remain in effect until 9 PM tonight. This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Be prepared to seek shelter when a warning is issued. We will continue to keep you up […]
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

October 7th drought monitor update

Over the past week, we’ve seen a slow and steady amount of rainfall. It certainly hasn’t been drought-busting but it has helped in some areas. Rainfall estimates based on grid data from NOAAQuad Cities: 0.25″, Clinton: 0.10″, Muscatine: 0.25″, Burlington: 0.25″, Iowa City: 0.25″, Sterling: 0.50″, Galesburg: 0.50″, Galena: 1.00″ With the recent rain totals […]
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

83
Followers
158
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy