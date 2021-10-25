A soggy Sunday, but more rain on the way this week

Rainfall totals are up-to-date as of October 24th at 11:00 PM.

Saturday started off chilly, but sunny for most of the day, turned the first half of the weekend into a nice one! Sunday was quite literally a polar opposite of what we saw Saturday. Rain began to fall as early as 6 AM here in the Quad Cities metro area, and it really hasn’t stopped since.

Here is a look at rainfall totals across the area.

Burlington …………………. 2.08″

Iowa City ……………………. 2.31″

Dubuque ……………………. 0.59″

Davenport …………………. 1.27″

Washington ………………. 0.22″

Mount Pleasant ………… 0.98″

Fairfield ………………………. 1.36″

Moline ………………………… 1.42″

Galesburg ………………….. 1.88″

Sterling ………………………. 0.01″

Savannah …………………… 0.47″

Peoria …………………………. 3.92″

Radar estimates as of 9 PM



Radar estimated some areas receiving over 3-4 inches over the past 24 hours! With all of that water a flash flood watch and a flood watch will remain in effect for the Southern half of the QCA into early Monday morning.

Our current forecast looks to see more rain through out the week. A brief dry period Monday through Tuesday, but rain chances return by Wednesday. Not only then, but rain will likely continue well into the end of the week.

On top of what we’ve already received the upcoming week we could be seeing anywhere between 1.00″ to 2.00″ inches of rain on top of what we’ve already gotten.

With all that rain, it’s always a good idea to remember if you see flooded roadways or walk ways just turn around and don’t drown. You never know what the road conditions are underneath that water.

