Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin dropped. What Happened: Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) is up 1393% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.98. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO