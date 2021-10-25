CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Kids Bash returns to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

By Cameron Brewer
 8 days ago

Halloween is just one week away and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is letting kids get an early start on celebrating.

The Halloween Kids Bash returned this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

For 19 years, the park has been hosting the event for families, which includes carnival games and the chance to win prizes.

Park employees even gave tours of Custer’s House, which has been transformed into a haunted attraction with some spooky decorations.

“This is the opportunity for the smaller kids to come out and dress up and be part of the event without all of the big scares we usually have at our evening events,” Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Assistant Park Manager Matt Schanandore said.

The Halloween Bash is always one Sunday out of the year, but the park will have its Haunted Fort attraction open through next weekend.

