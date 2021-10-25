North Dakota National Guard soldiers honored in Bismarck

Sunday, about 70 Army National Guard soldiers were welcomed back to Bismarck with a ceremony honoring them at the Army Aviation Support Facility.

“You represent the state, and it’s a great state, full of great people and when you go away and meet other people from different states, it’s a source of pride to come back and say that you’re from North Dakota,” North Dakota National Guard First Sergeant Mitch Mccoy, said.

The Company C 2nd Battalion 285th Aviation Regiment deployed nine months ago to Washington D.C. to carry out a mission at the nation’s capital.

“We brought 87 soldiers out there on the mission, we were attached to the 12th Aviation Battalion. Our main mission was in support of our senior leaders and officials out there in the national capital region.” North Dakota National Guard Captain Robert Sorensen said.

Gov. Doug Burgum honored soldiers in his remarks.

“We’ve seen you in action before. This is a storied unit, and whether it was flood responses here in North Dakota in 2019, and 2011, or fighting wildfires with your 600-gallon buckets from North Dakota to California,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer also spoke highly of the unit.

“If you happened to be up and about and in one of the higher buildings, you can see it all. I never miss the opportunity to say those are our people, those are our soldiers out there,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said.

Soldiers played their parts in helping to carry out the mission.

“I’m kind of like the father figure for the company. I make sure that all the guys are trained, have the tools that they need to do the job that they got to do,” Mccoy said.

“I’m responsible for training and making sure that we can complete our missions,” Sorensen said.

The UA 60 Black Hawk helicopter is used in performing missions.

“She’s kind of a workhorse, she’s been around in the military for many decades, but she gets the job done,” Sorensen said.

Mccoy said soldiers will spend time with their families and start their training again, some of which will include preparing for new helicopters.

