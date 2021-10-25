CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC reports 76% jump in third-quarter profit, plans $2 billion share buyback

By Yen Nee Lee, @YenNee_Lee
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC's reported pre-tax profit came in at $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 — beating expectations. The bank did not announce any dividends for the third quarter. But the bank said it plans to start a $2 billion share buyback "shortly." "We believe that the lows of...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Standard Chartered third-quarter profit doubles, beats market forecasts

Standard Chartered reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly pre-tax profit on lower credit impairment charges, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996 million in July-September, from $435 million a year earlier.
CNBC

Under Armour shares soar as earnings beat prompts retailer to hike annual outlook

Under Armour's fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' estimates. CEO Patrik Frisk credited strong marketing efforts that are boosting affinity for the athletic apparel maker's brand for the improvement. The company raised its outlook for fiscal 2021. It now predicts sales will rise 25% from 2020. Under Armour shares...
MarketWatch

Hostess reschedules third-quarter earnings announcement

Hostess Brands Inc. announced Tuesday that it has rescheduled its third-quarter earnings announcement to Nov. 9 after the closing bell from Nov. 3. The Twinkies parent expects third-quarter results to be in line with its internal expectations. As a result, the company maintained its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of 83 cents to 87 cents. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 85 cents. Hostess stock slipped 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading but has rallied 29.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 22.8% for 2021 so far.
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
CNBC

Shares of Singapore's top banks jump ahead of third-quarter earnings

OCBC and UOB are scheduled to kick off third-quarter earnings season for Singapore-listed banks on Wednesday, while DBS is expected to report on Friday. Share prices of all the banks jumped in the lead-up to earnings as markets started pricing in more interest rate hikes than what the U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated.
The Independent

Shoe Zone raises profit guidance after better-than-expected sales

Shoe Zone has lifted its profit targets after recent sales were better than the company expected.Shares in the discount shoe retailer, which runs 410 stores across the UK, rose sharply after the update.It told shareholders on Monday morning that its now expects its profits for the past year to surpass pre-pandemic levels.Shoe Zone said its pre-tax profit for the year to October 2 is expected to have been between £9 million and £10 million.The firm had previously guided that it would reveal a profit of at least £6.5 million.This represents a significant improvement on the £14.6 million loss it posted...
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
Reuters

BBVA plans 3.5 billion euro buyback as Mexico drives profits higher

MADRID (Reuters) -BBVA’s third-quarter net profit rose 22.7% on lower loan-loss provisions and a strong performance from Mexico, its main market, which offset pressure on lending income in Spain. The Spanish bank also said its board had agreed a share buyback programme of up to 10% of its capital for...
TheStreet

Grainger Shares Jump as Third-Quarter Results Top Forecasts

W.W. Grainger (GWW) - Get W.W. Grainger, Inc. Report shares rose Friday, after results for the provider of maintenance, repair and operating products surpassed expectations in the third quarter. Net income registered $297 million, or $5.65 a share, up from $240 million, or $4.41 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Reuters

China's top brokerage CITIC posts 46% third-quarter profit jump

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd reported a 45.8% rise in third-quarter net profit, as China’s biggest brokerage posted strong growth in commission fees after rapidly expanding its asset management and investment banking businesses. Net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 5.45 billion yuan ($851.8 million) from 3.74...
invezz.com

HSBC stock prediction as pre-tax profit jumps 76%

HSBC shares on Monday advanced 1.52% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. Pre-tax profit for the quarter including other items increased by 76% to $5.4 billion from $3.07 billion. HSBC shares trade at an exciting P/E ratio of 13.45. On Monday, HSBC Holdings Plc (LON:HSBA) shares edged higher 1.52%...
