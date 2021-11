Justice for Kelli Prenny (aka Natasha Rothwell) because her character on Insecure deserves more! A lot of us fell in love with Kelli's very real (and very raw) character during season one, and ever since then, we've been demanding that the show give her more screen time to delve further into her story. Yes, we love Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly's friendship (Yvonne Orji) dearly, but we always knew there was more to Kelli than just her zany humor and hilarious mishaps. After a while, we found ourselves craving more and more moments from her than just seeing her as the show's comedic relief, so we held onto hope that she'd eventually get her moment. Well, now it looks like she's finally getting her time to shine in Insecure's final season (took them long enough)!

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO