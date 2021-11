The volleyball team beat the University of Texas at San Antonio in four sets in Denton on Thursday night to increase their winning streak to seven. The beginning of the game saw North Texas (14-8, 7-2 Conference USA) go down quickly, at one point being down 13-20. Head coach Andrew Palileo said the Roadrunners (6-13, 3-4 C-USA) simply came out with more energy than the Mean Green.

DENTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO