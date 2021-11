The Detroit Red Wings will play their second road game in two nights when they play at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Game time tonight is 7:00 PM ET. Tyler Bertuzzi will return to action after missing last night’s road 6-1 loss in Montreal. Carter Rowney will return to the press box after a one game audition. Filip Hronek remains day-to-day and will not dress tonight. Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in goal for the Red Wings.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO