AUSTIN, Texas — "Bob's Burgers" fans, it's time to grab your pink ears and keytar: A themed pop-up will be open Saturday in Austin. Huckleberry Hospitality will transform its food truck into the titular burger shop for one night, complete with themed sandwiches like the ones Bob Belcher makes on the show. The pop-up will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., or until sold out, on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Huckleberry food truck sits at Circle Brewing Co., located at 2340 West Braker Lane.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO