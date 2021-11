The October Nor'easter that chewed up a good chunk of the SouthCoast on Wednesday really left its mark on New Bedford. Damage was reported from every corner of the city, including power lines that were ripped from the poles, house siding that made its way halfway up a street, healthy giant trees that were snapped effortlessly, and even some minor flooding in the South End. To add to this list of devastation, the "Welcome to New Bedford" sign erected by Destination New Bedford was another storm casualty.

