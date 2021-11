At 0-5-1, the last place Chicago Blackhawks need no introduction. They are a terrible hockey team but it is for different reasons than you probably think. They have a very nice roster on paper but their coach in Jeremy Colliton is not right for this job and needs to go right now. They also have a horrible general manager in Stan Bowman who should have been fired five years ago.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO