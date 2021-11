Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO