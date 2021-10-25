CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' James Conner: Finds end zone in big win

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Conner carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-5 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
Erie Times-News

Cardinals feeding off James Conner's 'violent' running style, excitable hype-man role

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he always knew Chase Edmonds could be the team’s featured running back if that’s how things ever were to play out. But adding a different dynamic to the backfield was always a likely possibility given Edmonds’ smallish stature and the need to beef things up just a little.
NFL
All Cardinals

Conner's Physical Style Benefits Cardinals Offense

It barely registered a blip on the radar screen when the Cardinals signed running back James Conner to a 1-year contract last April 13, almost a month into the 2021 league year. More than six months later, the $1.75 million contract he signed that included a $500,000 signing bonus turned...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7, 2021: Proven model says start James Conner, sit Joe Burrow

Owners will have to account for six teams being on bye in Week 7. The Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Vikings, Steelers and Chargers all are off, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Keenan Allen. Injuries to players who are typically high up in the Fantasy football rankings can be difficult to navigate.
NFL
NBC Sports

James Conner 2-yard touchdown for Cardinals cuts Packers lead to 17-14

After a Kyler Murray interception helped set up a Packers touchdown, Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on a 12-play, 81-yard drive to pull back within a field goal of Green Bay midway through the third quarter. Murray completed passes to six different receivers on the drive with a key fourth-and-4...
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Offensive snap counts in Arizona Cardinals big win over Houston Texans

D.J. Humphries - 66 (93%) Kelvin Beachum - 66 (93%) DeAndre Hopkins - 59 (83%) Christian Kirk - 51 (72%) Good to see the offensive line get some rest again, and Kyler Murray not playing 100% of the snaps is impressive. Also, Green getting the top reps this week at wide receiver is interesting, even if it is just one snap. I think that tells us that they love what Green brings to that side of the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Wiggins: Ruled out with knee issue

Wiggins has been ruled out from returning to Thursday's game against the Packers after suffering a knee injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wiggins was injured covering a punt in the first half of the game. He did not record a stat prior to his exit, but he does have one tackle on the season.
NFL
KEYT

Cardinals’ undefeated start ends with miscommunication

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury called the safest play he could with the clock winding down. A back-shoulder throw from Kyler Murray to A.J. Green would give the Cardinals a chance at a touchdown and keep their undefeated season in tact. If the pass failed, Arizona would still have enough time to try for a tying field goal. The plan ran into one big snag: Green never turned around. Rasul Douglas intercepted Murray’s pass in the end zone with 12 seconds left when Green failed to turn around, ending Arizona’s undefeated season with a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
