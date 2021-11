While James Conner has been capitalizing on touchdown opportunities in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense, Chase Edmonds has been securing his role by splitting carries and contributing to the high-powered passing attack that Kyler Murray is orchestrating. Both backs have their own abilities and factor into the offensive plan in different ways. For Edmonds, it’s the ability to make big plays, both on the ground and through the air. As the Cardinals get ready to square off with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, what should we expect from Edmonds in fantasy football?

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO