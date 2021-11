The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Bears in Chicago. Most of the shuffling came on the defensive line where Kevin Givens was activated off injured reserve and Jordan Willis was added to the roster following the conclusion of his suspension. Javon Kinlaw, who underwent season-ending knee surgery, was officially placed on IR, along with strong safety Jaquiski Tartt who is dealing with a knee contusion. Tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua were elevated from the practice squad.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO