The Blackhawks are off to their worst start since the 1999-2000 season when they went 0-4-4-0 in their first eight games. And it went from bad to worse on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after the Detroit Red Wings were routed 6-1 by the winless Montreal Canadiens, the Blackhawks were run out of their own building for their sixth consecutive loss and booed off the ice on a night the home sellout streak ended at 535 games. The Arizona Coyotes are the only other team without a win this season, and the frustration is growing by the second.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO