‘Total transparency’: Greece Town Supervisor discusses police chief investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is on administrative leave following his alleged motor vehicle accident involving a police car.

According to Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, the decision for administrative leave happened Saturday, along with the decision to launch an investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Forsythe allegedly totaled his police car while trying to avoid a deer on 390, and hitting a guardrail. The DA says no injuries resulted. Forsythe then attempted to drive the car back to police headquarters that night.

A spokesperson for the department says Forsythe was unable to call 911 right away – his radio signal wasn’t working and his cell phone went flying.

Responding officers eventually located him following 911 reports. The department says no sobriety test was given — and if there had been any reason to suspect drunk driving — they would’ve done so.

Greece Town Supervisor tells News 8 there’s too many moving parts in this for him not to open a full investigation. He was made aware of the situation late Thursday morning.

“He [Forsythe] came into my office and said that the night before he had an incident,” Reilich said.

Reilich says Forsythe may have been travelling back from a function with coworkers.

“I don’t know if it’s an annual party or to honor state troopers, not sure what it was, I don’t know,” Reilich said.

He says Forsythe looked bruised up. The police department says Forsythe suffered a “minor contusion.”

“And I asked if he was okay,” Reilich said. “He looked like he had a sore neck, and he said he got banged around pretty good. I asked if a police report was taken, he indicated yes, it was.”

Come Saturday morning, Reilich says he learned more details. That’s when a decision is made, in conjunction with Greece Police:

“I knew a small piece of the story, and I thought that was the whole story, and I learned later on the vehicle had been driven and what not,” Reilich said. “I just said well, this is getting more involved.”

Reilich says there’s no telling how long the DA’s investigation will last.

As for what it is they’re investigating?

“I think they’re just trying to go over from A to Z, the moment the accident occurred until conclusion,” Reilich said.

News 8 asked Reilich if he had any concerns for the police chief driving a totaled car, or if there’s concerns alcohol might be involved. Reilich declined to comment further.

News 8 also reached out to the Greece Police Union and is awaiting for response.

