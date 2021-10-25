CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol

By BEN WALKER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qfvuw_0cbVUqJL00
Cardinals Shildt Baseball FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, middle, is shownduring a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, in this Tuesday, July 6, 2021, file photo. The Cardinals fired former National League manager of the year Mike Shildt over organizational differences Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu)

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to announce Monday that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn't revealed the hiring publicy.

The Cardinals dismissed Shildt, the former National League manager of the year, over organizational differences on Oct. 14, a week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. The Athletic first reported Sunday night that Marmol would be introduced the next morning.

The 35-year-old Marmol played in the Cardinals' minor league system from 2007-10, then stayed with the organization in 2011 as the hitting coach for its rookie-level Gulf Coast League team. He coached and managed in the minors until 2017, when he joined the major league staff as first base coach.

He was promoted to bench coach in 2019 and remained in the role through this season, when the Cardinals rode a franchise-record 17-game winning streak to reach the postseason.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak said at the time that the 53-year-old Shildt firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he refused to expand on what he called “philosophical differences” between Shildt, the coaching staff and the front office.

“All I can say is where we felt the team was going, we were struggling to get on the same page,” Mozeliak said. “With him having one year remaining on his contract, we could have gone into 2022 having that over him and we just decided that internally it would be best to separate now and take a fresh look as we head into a new season.”

Shildt’s record of 255-199 gave him a winning percentage better than such luminaries as Branch Rickey and Tony La Russa.

“I think Mo said it well: This is based on differences between Mo and his group and the manager, and you know, it didn’t have anything to do with this year,” DeWitt said. “I value continuity, but I value continuity if we’re continuing to head in the right direction. This is a decision that everyone bought into and that’s kind of how it played out.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Jake Seiner contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

Watch now: Shildt thanks the Cardinals players, owners and coaches

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave a statement Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, thanking players, owners and coaches after being fired last week. He read the statement in a Zoom call with media; there are some issues with the video near the end due to the connection.
BASEBALL
MLB

What can Cards fans expect from Marmol?

The St. Louis Cardinals have had six managers since 1981. Three of them -- Tony La Russa (1996-2011), Whitey Herzog (1980-90) and Joe Torre (1990-95) -- are all in the Hall of Fame. One of them, Mike Matheny (2012-18), reached the World Series and was back managing in the Majors a year after he was dismissed. One of them, Mike Shildt (2018-21), had a higher winning percentage than any of those previous four. The sixth, Oliver Marmol (who goes by Oli), was just named manager Monday morning. It is both a great job and a terrifying one: History looms over every move you make; it’s always looking over your shoulder.
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

Cards to hire Marmol as manager, per reports

MLB Rumors: Oliver Marmol is the new manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, per multiple reports. Marmol, the bench coach for the now-fired Mike Shildt since 2019, will reportedly be introduced as the new manager at a press conference on Monday. St. Louis fired Shildt on October 14, a move...
MLB
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol named team's new manager

The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Oliver "Oli" Marmol as their new manager. Marmol has been the Cardinals' bench coach the past two seasons. He was the favorite from the start of the search, and he worked his way up with the team since being drafted by St. Louis in 2007.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Homer
Person
Branch Rickey
Bleacher Report

Oliver Marmol Reportedly to Be Hired as Cardinals Manager After Mike Shildt's Exit

The St. Louis Cardinals are hiring Oliver Marmol as their next manager, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal. The 35-year-old was St. Louis' bench coach last season, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he was "the favorite from the start" after the Cardinals fired Mike Shildt. Shildt's departure...
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#National League#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Gulf Coast League
AOL Corp

MLB refutes Trump claim it invited him to World Series

ATLANTA — Before the World Series arrived in Atlanta, the Braves announced that former president Donald Trump would attend Saturday night's Game 4. Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump sent an email to his mailing list, which read, in full: "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
POTUS
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Might Be One-And-Done

It’s rare that an NFL head coach gets fired after one year – no matter how bad his first season is. But one head coach could be staring down the barrel of a one-and-done gun after the way his team has played. According to Pro Football Network, there are strong...
NFL
Fox News

Trump joins Braves fans in 'tomahawk chop' during World Series Game 4

Former President Trump joined in on Atlanta Braves fans' tomahawk chop celebration Saturday night while attending Game 4 of the World Series Braves and Houston Astros. Trump was in a suite at Truist Park with former first lady Melania Trump and others. When the celebration was cued up, Trump and other Braves fans indulged.
POTUS
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez Among Red Sox Reacting To Death Of Jerry Remy

BOSTON (CBS) – Prominent members of the Red Sox organization past and present are reacting to the death of team Hall of Fame member and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy. Here is a roundup of what current and former members of the Red Sox said in statements released through the team. David Ortiz, former Red Sox designated hitter: “A fun person to be around and incredible human being just left us. We are going to miss you, brother. Thank you for calling me Big Papi on air— l will never forget that. Miss you already, Rem Dawg.” Dustin Pedroia, former Red Sox second baseman: “It’s difficult...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Latest: Astros force series back to Houston with 9-5 win

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):. Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.
MLB
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Melvin shockingly leaving A's for Padres

The Athletics' offseason is off to a bad start before it could even begin. Shocking news broke Thursday when longtime A's manager Bob Melvin left Oakland to take over as the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil. Melvin agreed to a three-year...
MLB
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
72K+
Followers
72K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy