Patrick Kane couldn’t have scripted a better comeback story for himself or the Chicago Blackhawks if he tried. Kane returned from a four-game absence while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol — and all he did was notch his seventh career hat trick, pass Steve Larmer for third place on the franchise goals list and help the Hawks secure their first win of the season, a 5-1 blowout of the Ottawa Senators on Monday night at the United Center.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO