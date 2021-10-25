CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3

By JAY COHEN
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had plenty of energy in the second half of his first set of consecutive NHL games. Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two...

wincountry.com

Raymond gets his first NHL goal, Red Wings top Blue Jackets 4-1

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena last night. Lucas Raymond put Detroit on the board when he scored his first NHL goal mid-way through the third period. Goalie Thomas Griess turned aside 22 shots in the win.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond displays dynamic ability on ‘special night’

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond has adjusted quickly to the smaller ice surface, faster pace and physical play in the NHL. He has not looked out of place as a 19-year-old on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line. Three games is a small sample size, but Raymond is fueling much hope...
NHL
MLive.com

Lucas Raymond earns place in history alongside Red Wings legends

OK, nobody is comparing the Detroit Red Wings prized rookie to franchise legends, but for one memorable night, Raymond earned a place next to those names. Raymond, in just his sixth NHL game, recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist for a four-point night Sunday in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.
NHL
FanSided

Preview: Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings will play their second road game in two nights when they play at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Game time tonight is 7:00 PM ET. Tyler Bertuzzi will return to action after missing last night’s road 6-1 loss in Montreal. Carter Rowney will return to the press box after a one game audition. Filip Hronek remains day-to-day and will not dress tonight. Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start in goal for the Red Wings.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Habs beat Red Wings to finally get into win column

Still in search of their first victory of the 2021-22 regular season, the Canadiens have added defenceman Sami Niku to the lineup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Puck drop just after 7 p.m. (City, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . Story continues...
NHL
Derrick

Perreault has hat trick, Canadiens top Red Wings for 1st win

MONTREAL (AP) — Mathieu Perreault had a hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-1 on Saturday night to end their season-opening losing streak at five. Perreault, Christian Dvorak and Mike Hoffman all scored their first goals in Canadiens uniforms. Defenseman Sami Niku also earned his...
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations after the Red Wings’ 6-3 Win over Chicago

Oh yes, it was a good one. The Detroit Red Wings jumped out to a 4-1 lead and used a Lucas Raymond hat trick to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Today’s observations will obviously focus on Raymond, but also some other moments–and players–that stood out:. 1: Whoever had any doubt...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Make Way for Red Wings Rookie Lucas Raymond

Is it finally a good time to be a Detroit Red Wings fan again?. The future is bright in Motown. Defenseman Moritz Seider has been red-hot, recording five assists in six games to kick off his NHL career. And now, Lucas Raymond leads all rookies in scoring with seven points, good for 15th overall in the NHL.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
