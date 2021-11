The 2021-22 NBA season is upon us, and the Boston Celtics are set to start a new chapter with new head coach Ime Udoka. Coming off a disappointing and underachieving 36-36 season, the Celtics front office went through a couple of surprise changes that were necessary to shake things up a bit for a team seemed to have lost their favor as an overall team despite the transcendence of young, rising superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO