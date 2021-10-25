CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Pro Bowler Tony Collins delivers inspirational speech at Mansfield U.

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 8 days ago

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Penn Yan native and NFL Pro Bowler Tony Collins was a guest speaker at Mansfield University on Sunday.

Collins delivered an inspirational speech at Decker Gym and talked about his book, “Broken Road- Turning My Mess Into A Message”. The second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 1981 NFL Draft had some ups and downs during his pro football career as a running back and he now helps people learn valuable life lessons. Collins offered the following advice to someone who is going thru a tough time. ” The most important thing as you are going thru it to make sure that you are thinking good thoughts. Your thinking positive thoughts because with those positive thoughts your going to make positive choices,” said Collins.

Collins played in Super Bowl XX with the Patriots. He finished his nine-year career with 4,647 rushing yards, 2,356 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in 103 games played as a member of the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins. Collins still ranks third all-time in Patriots career rushing yards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

