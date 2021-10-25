PA Football: District 10 Football brackets released

Let the playoff tournament begin. The field for the Section VI football postseason is officially set, with four of the five unbeaten teams in Western New York Jamestown (Class A), Iroquois (Class B), Medina (Class C) and Randolph (Class D) each earning a No. 1 seed. The other team without a loss, Class C South Division champion Fredonia, will at least play one home game, as teams begin the tournament whose championship games return to Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills, after a one-season absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO