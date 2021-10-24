CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home prices rise, and single people are running out of houses to buy

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle people hoping to buy homes in the current housing market are short on options. Solo people heading up their own households are a growing part of the population. The number of one-person households in the United States doubled in the last 40 years, rising to 36.1 million in 2020 from...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

