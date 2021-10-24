Home prices rise, and single people are running out of houses to buy

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For this writer, Ed Pinto makes the most accurate predictions of all the real estate world’s data-crunchers on where housing prices are heading. Pinto, director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center and former chief credit officer at Fannie Mae, is constantly assembling proprietary data on newly issued mortgages that provide a road map for the months ahead. And what's Pinto seeing now? He's convinced the naysayers are wrong and that the gangbusters, double-digit run for home prices will keep rolling well into 2022. “Over the past three or four months we’ve heard lots of hand-wringing about a buyers’ strike, talk that people aren’t buying as many homes as before,” he told me in an interview on Oct. 27. “That’s a fake narrative.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO