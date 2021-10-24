The forgotten Pre-Raphaelite sisterhood

Queens, ABC’s new drama starring music superstars Eve and Brandy, works from a provocative conceit: Though the real-life performers play members of an all-girl ’90s rap group (along with Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velázquez), there actually wasn’t an all-girl rap group in the ’90s. Hip-hop fans know that there were female rappers out at this time, of course, Eve among them, and there were female rap groups, but those were in the ’80s (Salt-N-Pepa, J.J. Fad). Lady rappers of the ’90s either came up through a crew of men (Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, and Eve again) or were solo acts who had to navigate rap’s notoriously macho boys’ club on their own. Queens rewrites history, and in doing so makes us think a bit deeper about the present — particularly when the ladies of Queens meet a new Gen Z sensation named Lil Muffin.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO