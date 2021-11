Yale’s Marx Science and Social Science Library announced a new workshop last week to teach Yale affiliates the basics of geographic information systems, or GIS. The virtual program will run from Monday, Dec. 13, to Friday, Dec. 17, and will provide participants with a crash course in GIS. GIS refers to a suite of technologies for mapping and analyzing any data with a spatial component. Under the instruction of Jill Kelly, lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health, students will learn how to create maps, conduct analyses of spatial data, use GIS software and more.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO