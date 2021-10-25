CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

Paying illegal immigrants: The $450,000 welcome mat

According to reports, the Biden administration is exploring paying illegal immigrants who were separated from their children at the border during the Trump administration a lump sum payment of $450,000 each. That’s more than was paid to 9/11 families and more than is paid to the families of U.S. soldiers killed in action. As Doug McKelway reports, the proposed payment plan is drawing unusually intense criticism from Republican critics and from Trump, himself.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

There they go again. For 90 years, Republicans have been crying wolf about Democratic ‘socialism.’

President Biden’s Build Back Better Act started off at $3.5 trillion. Now it’s at $1.75 trillion and no longer includes provisions for guaranteed family leave or lower prescription drug prices. That’s still a lot of money. But since the total cost is calculated over 10 years, the annual bill will be only $175 billion — or less than 3 percent of the federal budget — and it will be largely or entirely paid for by tax increases. (A bipartisan infrastructure bill will add another $120 billion a year.) That seems pretty fiscally responsible compared with former president Donald Trump’s record of adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
MSNBC

GOP senator faces resignation calls in the wake of stock scandal

In March 2020, when Republican Sen. Richard Burr's insider-trading controversy first made headlines, the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer concluded that the allegations were so serious that the North Carolinian should resign from the Senate. "He is toxic to his party," the editors wrote nearly 20 months ago. "He...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Ap News#Democratic
Washington Post

Joe Manchin throws a verbal bomb at progressives and accidentally hits the centrists

Sen. Joe Manchin III just issued a lengthy statement to reporters in which he declared, with great dramatic flourish, that he will not support the Build Back Better social policy bill if it doesn’t meet various specifications, while sternly lecturing progressives in the process. The West Virginia Democrat blasted the package for unspecified fiscal “gimmicks” that, he said, put paying for it in peril.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Donald Trump's Latest Business Venture — Insurance Fraud

Though no longer president of the United States, Donald Trump is still making headlines. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, two unidentified sources allege that the Trump Organization has committed insurance fraud. In 2011, a flood damaged Trump’s golf course in Westchester County, N.Y. The Trump Organization received $1.3 million in an insurance claim payout, but did so by allegedly inflating its damage claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy