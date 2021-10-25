CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thoroughly Reimagined Millie

By Daniella Walsh
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask residents why they chose to move to the Village after retirement, you’ll get as many different answers as there are residents. Millie Brown came here more than 20 years ago — not just to retire but to reinvent herself. As a mental health therapist who co-wrote...

www.ocregister.com

elonnewsnetwork.com

Fall musical reimagines Broadway classic

Elon’s deconstructed version of "42nd Street" will investigate gender norms and other contemporary issues while still being a classic Golden Age musical. The Elon University performing arts department is presenting its fall musical — “42nd Street” — beginning Oct. 29 and running through Oct. 31. This weekend’s performances consist of two evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. “42nd Street” will run for a second weekend over Homecoming on Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 with three evening performances all at 7:30 p.m.
ELON, NC
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
#Mental Health#Retirement#Las Vegas#Entertainment Series#Champagne Pops
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Watch the Go-Go’s Perform at Rock Hall 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. The band accepted the honor from Drew Barrymore at tonight’s ceremony. During her induction speech, Barrymore called the Go-Go’s her “heroes” before wrapping herself in towels and applying facial cream to recreate the look from the Beauty and the Beat cover. The Go-Go’s then performed “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got the Beat” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
Variety

The Go-Go’s Recall Night of Tailing Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Tease Surprises Ahead of Rock Hall of Fame Induction

On the eve of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 induction ceremony, several honorees — The Go-Go’s, LL Cool J and “the Black Godfather” Clarence Avant — gathered to celebrate the unveiling of an inductee signature panel that will live on display in the Hall long after the gala ends. The short ceremony, which took place in the Hall’s main concourse, hosted a crowd of trustees, previous inductees including Heart bassist Steve Fossen, and family members of Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston, The Everly Brothers, Gil Scott- Heron, Sam Moore and more. While traditionally held outside, the event...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Welcome To Plathville’ Stars Break Family Tradition, Share Another First

Growing up, the Welcome to Plathville kids had a pretty sheltered life. This means that they missed out on many things. For example, they weren’t allowed to eat or drink sugary foods. On the show, Ethan Plath was seen trying his first can of Coke in his twenties. Viewers were shocked to find out that he had never tasted Coke before. Kim and Barry Plath‘s kids had plenty of other restrictions while living at home.
TV & VIDEOS
asapland.com

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Jibril Thomas) Biography, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth, Assets:. Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Biography, Personal Life, Career, Total Assets: Wiz Khalifa is a very popular hip hop singer and rapper of the United States of America. Wiz Khalifa’s birth name is Cameron Jubril Thomas. Wiz Khalifa is one of the best sellers of music albums in the United States. He does Studio Albums, Collaborative Albums, Television Shows and Films also.
MUSIC

