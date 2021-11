Burger King is looking to give away cryptocurrency as prizes to customers with a new Robinhood partnership launching Monday (Nov. 1), according to Coindesk. For the next three weeks, Burger King Royal Perks loyalty members in the U.S. who spend over $5 on the Burger King app will get a coin from a pool of 20 bitcoin, 200 ether and 2 million dogecoin.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO