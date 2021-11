My Hero Academia's newest chapter gave us the first look at Tomura Shigaraki's upgraded new look with its major cliffhanger! Shigaraki, like Izuku Midoriya, has been through a major period of growth that has quickly escalated over the course of the Final Act of the series. Beginning in the fight against the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki has been steadily growing in his use of All For One's power and becoming the perfect vessel for his master. It was teased that he's even closer to his peak form than ever before, and now it seems like he's been pushed over that edge.

