Yes, you read that right. What happens when a rabid bobcat and a grown man get into a wrestling match with one another? Chaos. The Grayson County Sheriff’s office posted the detail to their Facebook page writing, “Two men and a woman were attacked by the bobcat. A man at the scene grabbed the animal by the rear legs and ended up in a wrestling match with the cat. He sustained serious wounds to his legs and arms. He was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The man is now home recovering from the attack. The other male was treated for minor injuries.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO