Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, called “Unforgivable.”. The plot has continued to thicken for Elliot Stabler while he remains undercover in the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it seemed at first like his cover was going to be completely blown by the end of “Unforgivable.” Luckily – for him, anyway – he avoided suspicion as the rat among the Albanian mobsters, but the son of the real-life Eddie turned up out of nowhere, knowing that Stabler is definitely not his dad. Still, the biggest problem for Stabler moving forward may be the loss of his closest undercover ally: Reggie.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO